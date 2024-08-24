Jagan Brings Back “Reddy” Hierarchy In YCP?

It is no secret that the YSR Congress is attributed to the “Reddy” community allegiance in Andhra Pradesh. However, there is a large consensus that the Reddy community voters didn’t sympathize with Jagan this term. The fact that YCP couldn’t do well in Kadapa, Kurnool, and other Reddy-dominated belts is being cited as a testament of the same.

After the historic electoral verdict in the 2024 election, Jagan is said to be bringing in some radical changes to the party from the root level. In one such proactive move, Jagan is reportedly planning to bring back the “Reddy” hierarchy in the party.

Jagan is waving goodbye to the regional coordinator system that he enforced before the election with the intention of hyper-distributing the party activity-related words. He is now said to be commissioning changes to the structural integrity of YCP by delegating power positions to a select few leaders who will look after the party activities from the grassroots level.

The first three leaders that Jagan selected for this job are reportedly Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, and Satish Reddy. Interestingly, all these three leaders are from the Seema region, where the party slipped from winning 49/52 seats in 2019 to 7/52 in 2024. There will be more such leaders who will be getting dedicated clusters to look after the party activities.

With the introduction of these three Reddy leaders in the operational level, Jagan apparently plans to resurrect the party from the cluster level instead of the regional level. This is an attempt to rub off the image that Jagan is the only power player in YCP and no one else has a say in the party. However, the catch here is that all the three leaders picked by Jagan are from the same community and this doesn’t bode well with the proud claims of social engineering.

Prior to the election, Jagan proudly said he gave 100 out of the 200 tickets (175 MLA 25 MP) to BCs. Now after the election, bringing back the Reddy hierarchy might have its own repercussions.

