Revanth Reddy’s Old Video On ‘N Convention’ Goes Viral

After years and years of buffering and uncertainty, the government of Telangana has finally called the shot on the N Convention Center that is owned by Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The Revanth Reddy government commissioned the HYDRAA to demolish this multi-acre building that illegally occupies 3.12 acre of buffer zone and FTL area of the Thammidi Kunta lake. The demolition began earlier today and the building is being taken down.

In this context, a file video of Revanth Reddy from his TDP days has started to trend on social medina.

In the video, Revanth questions the then KCR government “It is a hard fact that Akkineni Nagarjuna occupied acres of lake land to build N Convention in the heart of Hyderabad. This KCR government is firm enough to destroy the houses built by the poor in the name of illegal construction but doesn’t have the guts to go after Nagarjuna’s building.”

“Maybe Nagarjuna has close ties with certain people in the cabinet, which is enabling him to run N Convention. But nature will take its course and there will come a time when affirmative action will be taken” Revanth remarked.

As Revanth mentioned that day, nature orchestrated a series of events that led to Revanth becoming the Chief Minister of Telangana. Within a year of taking office, he completed the demolition work.

As per latest reports, it was Komatireddy Venkat Reddy who complained against the N Convention to the concerned authorities. With a cabinet minister filing a complaint, affirmative actions had to be taken, and the same happened today as the building is taken down.

Tags Revanth Reddy

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯