Nagarjuna Gets Stay Order On N Convention Demolition

Nagarjuna Akkineni has moved to Telangana High Court over the demolition of N Convention in Madhapur. On Saturday morning, HYDRAA officials have initiated the demolition works of N Convention after receiving several complaints that it has been constructed after encroaching lake. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna moved motion petition in High court.

Justice T Vinod Kumar has reviewed the petition and reportedly issued a stay on the demolitions of the N Convention.

Earlier, in his statement, Nagarjuna said, “Pained by the unlawful manner of demolition carried out in respect of N Convention, contrary to existing stay orders and Court cases. I thought it fit to issue this statement to place on record certain facts to protect my reputation and to indicate that we have not done any actions in violation of the law. The land is a Patta land, and not even an inch of tank plan is encroached. In respect of the building constructed inside the private land, there is a stay order granted against any earlier illegal notice for demolition.”

Nagarjuna also mentioned that he would fight the officials legally over the unlawful demolitions.

On the other hand, BJP MP Raghunandhan Rao argues that the construction is illegal but how come the court acknowledges it and then takes a U-Turn and grants a stay on the same. “All the lakes of Hyderabad should be protected,” says Raghunandhan Rao, demanding the government demolishes all other illegal properties constructed by encroaching the lakes.

