Sand Mafia: TDP MLA Allegedly Threatens Eenadu Reporter

Though elected by people as their representatives, a few seem to forget the ground reality and begin behaving in a high-handed manner, undermining the spirit of democracy and Constitution.

In one such incident, Srikalahasti TDP MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy unleashed the ugly side of his character and began threatening Eenadu reporter of his area, if he resorted to reporting against him.

Telugu daily Eenadu published a report stating that some political leaders were illegally collecting Rs 500 per tractor load of sand lifted from Vikrutamala and Munagalapalem in Erpedu mandal, Tirupati district.

According to the TDP government’s policy, at present, sand is being supplied free to consumers and contractors but the MLA has been collecting charges for sand supply.

Learning about the reports published against him, Sudhir Reddy threatened of dire consequences, if the Eenadu reporter wrote anything against him.

“Thaata teesta.. emanukuntunnav?” he fumed at the reporter.

“This is my final warning to you. Did you not know about sale of sand during the YCP rule? Are you remembering everything now? Be careful. Henceforth, if I find anything against me in your newspaper, that will be end of your story,” the MLA said reported by Eenadu.

The Eenadu reporter said that the MLA did not allow him to explain the facts and the background behind the reports.

The YCP government suffered a humiliating defeat in the recently held Assembly elections due to misgovernance and faulty policies. Frustrated over the heavy corruption and nepotism of the YCP leaders, the people voted against the YCP and ensured that it was trounced.

Now, if the same things repeat under the TDP rule too, what kind of signals would it send to the people? In this backdrop, it has to be seen how TDP supremo and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would react to the MLA’s misdemeanor, as it could bring disgrace to the government.

