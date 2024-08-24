Exodus of BRS MLAs likely to continue ?

There seems to be no end to the exodus of Bharat Rashtra Samiti(BRS) MLAs into the Congress party in Telangana. Last month, the number of BRS MLAs that switched loyalties after losing power in 2023 December elections touched double digit when Patancheru MLA Mahipal Reddy jumped into Congress. He was the tenth MLA to have taken plunge into the ruling party.

After some gap, another five BRS MLAs have reportedly come in touch with the Congress high command. These MLAs are waiting for a green signal from CM and TPCC president Revanth Reddy to defect into the Congress party. Already, three of these leaders are said to have got a positive nod. They are looking for the right occasion to take shelter under the INC.

Among those who are looking to defect are Zaheerabad MLA Manik Rao, Alampur MLA Vijayudu, Boath MLA Anil Jadhav. It is said that the party has agreed to welcome these leaders without any second thoughts. Besides these, there are some MLAs from Greater Hyderabad who are willing to desert the BRS.

As the local body elections are going to be held very soon, the Congress high command is making all efforts to strangle the comeback plans of BRS by opening the doors to its MLAs. Out of the 39, already 10 MLAs have joined Congress till last month. Another five MLAs are likely to join very soon. It is planning to welcome as many BRS MLAs as possible to sweep the local body elections and assert dominance all over the state.

Tags BRS MLAs

