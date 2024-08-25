Why Samantha Was Appointed Brand Ambassador?

Medak BJP MP Raghu Nandan Rao has raised several questions and serious allegations against former minister KTR regarding the demolition of the N Convention Center, owned by actor Akkineni Nagarjuna. He questioned why the High Court’s 2014 order to demolish the N Convention was not executed back then and demanded an explanation for the delay.

Raghu Nandan Rao also questioned why Nagarjuna’s ex-daughter-in-law, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was named the brand ambassador for Telangana Handlooms. He accused KTR, who has held power for a decade, of being aware of land encroachments, particularly of ponds, and failing to take action.

Raghu Nandan Rao also made serious allegations against KTR’s tenure as the municipal minister, claiming that no one has made as many mistakes as KTR in that role.

Raghu Nandan Rao demanded that the government collect the revenue generated by the N Convention Center from 2014 onwards and called for the demolition of three houses belonging to BRS leaders, including those of Harish Rao, Kavitha, and KTR, questioning whether they have properties under the 111 JV (Joint Venture) guidelines.

