Bhagavad Gita Is Inspiration For HYDRAA – Revanth Reddy

One of the hallmark enforcements of CM Revanth Reddy in his tenure as Telangana CM is the HYDRAA agency. This feisty agency led by firebrand IPS officer AV Ranganath has been mowing down the illegal constructions across the city at the rate of knots. Most recently, HYDRAA took down its biggest detractor – the N Convention Center in Madhapur which is owned by Nagarjuna Akkineni.

On this matter, CM Revanth said he has embarked on a tough yet socially quintessential journey of mowing down illegal constructions to reclaim the lost lakes in the city. The CM said he has been under enormous pressure from bigwigs to stop HYDRAA but he is not sparing anyone, even his own friends as he puts nature above all else.

“The inspiration for HYDRAA comes from Bhagavad Gita. Lord Sri Krishna’s teachings make it clear that Dharma must reign supreme over Adharma at all costs. Likewise, there is a lot of pressure from high-profile people who built lavish farmhouses in FTL and buffer zones that belong to natural lakes. But I can’t bow down to this pressure as this is what is needed to reclaim and replenish our lakes. I am facing a dilemma like how Arjuna faced in the Kurukshetra but I have to keep fighting.”

HYDRAA has been established with the single-point agenda of demolishing all the illegal constructions in Hyderabad that encroach on buffer areas and FTL zones. Considering Revanth’s conviction while comparing this task to the epic Bhagavad Gita, he might not stop till he sees the end of these illegal farmhouses and other constructions in encroachment areas.

