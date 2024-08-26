Amaravati – Commercial Real Estate Bounces Back

Over the last five years, specifically between 2019-24, Amaravati saw its worst phase with the YCP government entirely ignoring the capital prospect. All the commercial and residential establishments in the capital region saw a sharp decline and valuation and market demand in this period.

But with the onset of the TDP+ government again, things are slowly but surely starting to change in the capital region.

As per the latest media reports, the demand for commercial establishments has started to increase in the Amaravati region. While corporate spaces are on a project upward spiral with several tech giants looking at investments in Amaravati, there is a certain demand for even small-scale establishments, it seems.

Apparently, single-room establishments in the capital region which had virtually zero prospects in YCP’s tenure have regained the lost sheen it seems. Even a small single-room establishment in Amaravati is being rented out for Rs 15,000 say reports. The most basic of establishments are also charging in upwards of Rs 10,000 it seems.

The first hint of an area’s upward spiral is always the small-scale commercial establishments and this positive trend is reportedly being observed in the area now. At this rate, the demand for corporate spaces and industrial plots must hit the roof over the next few weeks as the government has announced that capital development works will begin from December.

