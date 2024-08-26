‘Shoot Me With A Gun, But Don’t Use HYDRAA On Me’

Every political discussion in Telangana is revolving around HYDRAA, a designated team formulated by Revanth Reddy to fight illegal encroachments of natural water bodies in Hyderabad. HYDRAA shot to limelight with the demolition of Nagarjuna’s N Convention which has been a menace to the government for nearly a decade as it encroaches the Tammidikunta lake.

Incidentally, after the demolition of the N Convention in Hitech City, there is a commotion on social media on whether HYDRAA has the guts to bring down the Fatima Owaisi Women’s College in Bandlaguda. This college is located in Bandlaguda and it is run by MIM’s Akbaruddin Owaisi. There are accusations that this college was built by encroaching on the nearby lake, which is against HYDRAA’s regulations.

Reacting to the speculation that HYDRAA might soon take action on Fatima Owaisi College, Akbaruddin looked agitated and he pleaded with Revanth not to use HYDRAA on this establishment.

“If you want to show your might, then shoot me with guns and bullets. But please don’t demolish my educational facility. I built 12 buildings here with the intention of providing education to the economically weaker sections. I am used to gunfire and bullet wounds but I can’t take it if you demolish my college” Owaisi said.

While HYDRAA has mostly been going against farmhouses and leisurely establishments, the agency hasn’t targeted educational institutions and social establishments yet. So it has to be seen how the agency will react to the plea made by Owaisi.

