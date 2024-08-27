Sharp Rise In Revanth Reddy’s Graph!

Amid high hopes and numerous challenges, Revanth Reddy assumed charge as the Chief Minister of Telangana in December last year after leading an inspiring comeback by the Indian National Congress which toppled the once formidable Bharat Rashtra Samiti led by KCR that ruled the state for ten years after its formation.

Having climbed the peak, it has not been an easy road for Revanth Reddy and his party in the last nine months due to various factors ranging from the mounting pressure to fulfil the array of poll promises to ensuring the rapid growth of the state on different fronts to facing a strong offensive from both the BRS and BJP parties. But, Revanth demonstrated great diplomacy and statesmanship to live up to the expectations.

Besides delivering some of its popular poll promises like the free bus scheme for women and the flagship loan waiver for farmers, Revanth Reddy succeeded well in attracting a flurry investments for the state so far. However, there are still so many challenges up front for him and he will need to address several issues and also implement the remaining promises to keep the party afloat on the expectations from the people of the state.

As the political slugfest between Congress and its opponents continue in Telangana over several issues, the newly launched Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) has become a talking point all over the country. Launched in July, HYDRA is a brainchild of Revanth Reddy and it is tasked with the responsibility of managing disaster response and safeguarding public assets within the Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR).

Till now, HYDRA has demolished structures at 18 locations and cleared around 48 acres of encroachments in several upscale areas like Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Lotus Pond, and Madhapur. Recently, actor Nagarjuna’s N Convention was also razed and this has become a sensational news in the media across the nation.

As HYDRA has been cracking a strong whip over the illegal constructions and buildings in encroached lands, public across the state have been appreciating the government for its commendable decision to constitute such a body Despite generating political tremors, HYDRA is has been receiving widespread support from the general public and there are now demands to expand its services all over the state.

Political observers in Telangana opine that there is a sharp rise in Revanth Reddy’s graph in the last few weeks, especially because of HYDRA and also because of the implementation of loan waiver to farmers. It is believed that Revanth Reddy will garner more popularity in the masses if he continues his aggressive approach in taking strong decisions in the interest of the public.

