JSP MLA: Allu Arjun Sthaayi Marchipoyi Maatladuthunnadu

A lot is being discussed about the brewing situation involving Allu Arjun’s fans and Janasena supporters. This altercation hit a new peak after Allu Arjun recently reiterated the Nandhyal YCP MLA candidate incident by saying he will always be there for his loved ones no matter what. This statement added fuel to fire and it has reached a point where a JSP MLA reacted on this matter.

Janasena Tadepalligudem MLA Bolisetty Satyanarayana who is usually a measured speaker and a veteran politician fired on Allu Arjun. When asked about the standing situation between Allu Arjun’s fans and Mega fans, he had a feisty response.

“There is no such thing as Allu Arjun’s fans. They are all mega fans. Maybe Allu Arjun is hallucinating that he has fans. His fans are only a faction of Mega fans who love Chiranjeevi. Allu Arjun must remember that he is wherever he is today because of Chiranjeevi and Mega fans.”

“Allu Arjun thana sthaayi machipoyi maatladuthunnadu… idi athaniki manchidi kaadu” the Tadepalligudem MLA said. He added that Allu Arjun is of the false implication that he has any credence in AP politics but that isn’t the case.

“Janasena won 21/21 MLAs in the election. Allu Arjun couldn’t even make his own friend in Nandhyal to win the election. But he still says he will be there for his loved ones, so let him be there. All we are asking him is to keep his mouth in check while commenting on Pawan Kalyan garu.”

The JSP MLA didn’t hold back his words when speaking about Bunny. With this incident, a verbal altercation that was brewing amongst fandoms might transcend grounds. A JSP sitting MLA reprimanding Allu Arjun means that the issue has reached the higher level.

Tags Allu Arjun Bolisetty Satyanarayana

