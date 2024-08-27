‘They Made Me More Stubborn,’ says Kavitha Outside Tihar Jail

It’s a big relief for the BRS party, especially for the former Telangana CM KCR, as his daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha was released from Tihar Jail. On Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court of India granted her bail in the Delhi Liquor Scam case. An hour ago, she was released from the Tihar jail, and soon after she stepped out of the prison, she got emotional.

Kavitha was greeted emotionally by her husband, son, brother KTR, and other party members.

After coming out of prison, Kavitha addressed the media and expressed her relief. She vowed to repay the injustice done to her. “I am Telangana’s daughter. I am the daughter of KCR. I can never commit a mistake. They sent me to jail with a political conspiracy. I am innocent, and I am even more stubborn now. I will fight for justice,” said Kavitha.

Kavitha comes out on bail from Tihar Jail



I am KCR’s daughter and I cannot commit any crime



I am stubborn and by sending me to jail you made me even more



We are fighters, we will fight it out legally and in political landscape



Kavitha also said, “We will continue to fight legally. We are fighters.”

Kavitha expressed gratitude to the BRS workers who supported her and her family during this challenging time. The BRS party members celebrated Kavitha’s release with a grand display, including bursting firecrackers outside Tihar Jail.

