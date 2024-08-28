Lokesh Delivers Tit-for-Tat Justice to Jagan

IT Minister Nara Lokesh is playing an increasingly vocal role in the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh and he is said to be running a fair deal of back-end operations. Lokesh has now delivered tit-for-tat justice to Jagan and this has to do with the local politics in Eluru.

Earlier, when Jagan was the CM, he looked to wipe out TDP in Eluru through the then-deputy CM Alla Nani. In the process, Eluru Corporation Mayor Noorjahan who was elected by TDP was lured into YSR Congress. This was an attempt to weaken TDP at the foundation level in the Eluru segment and Alla Nani played a key role in the operation it seems.

However, fate played its part so very well that TDP managed to bounce back so very effectively that the former deputy CM Alla Nani himself lost this seat in the election. To make matters worse for YCP, Nani has even quit YCP membership and he is no longer active in politics.

Incidentally, Mayor Noorjahan who was earlier in TDP and was lured into YCP, has taken a U-turn as she has gone back to TDP. She formally met Lokesh yesterday and announced her return to TDP. With this, Jagan has been served tit-for-tat justice.

This way, the plan to wipe away TDP in Eluru has backfired so badly that YCP itself has been swept away in this segment. First, it was the departure of Alla Nani and it is now followed by the return of the mayor to TDP, which was bound to happen.

Tags Eluru Mayor Noorjahan Nara Lokesh

