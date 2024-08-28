Another big wicket down in YSRCP ?

The YSR Congress party in Andhra Pradesh appears to be gasping for survival after the humiliating rout in both the assembly and parliament elections held a few months ago. Former CM and party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is struggling to keep the flock together as many of his loyalists went into political oblivion after the elections.

Having already experienced several defections and resignations from prominent leaders in the last two months, Jagan and his party are likely to get a huge shock because another big wicket is going to fall very shortly as per the latest reports in the media circles.

Sources say that Rajyasabha MP Mopidevi Venkataramana, who is a staunch loyalist to YS Jagan, is reportedly going to resign from YSR Congress party tomorrow and join the Telugu Desam Party in the presence of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu very soon.

Mopidevi Venkataramana is currently the party president of Bapatla Constituency. He was elected from the Repalle Assembly constituency in the 2009 elections from Congress party. He joined the YSRC after its formation in 2011. Despite facing defeat in the 2014 and 2019 elections, Mopidevi’s loyalty was rewarded with Rajya Sabha seat in 2020.

Just before the 2024 elections, Mopidevi was removed as the incharge of Repalle constituency. This move angered the YSRC cadre and his followers. Over 150 YSRC municipal councillors, MPPs and ZPTC members in the region announced their resignation from their posts. However, Mopidevi publicly welcomed the party leadership’s decision.

The reason for his unexpected decision to resign from the party is not yet unknown. This will be a big blow to Jagan as recently former Deputy CM Alla Nani also quit from the party.

