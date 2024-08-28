Viral: Kavitha & KTR Share Emotional Moment

After spending nearly six months in the Tihar jail after getting arrested in the Delhi Liquor case, Kavitha was finally released yesterday as she secured bail at the Supreme Court. She was let out of jail last night and she was seen getting really emotional upon seeing her family members.

Now, a new video of Kavitha and KTR sharing an emotional moment has started to trend on social media.

In the video, KTR is seen embracing his sister who had been in Tihar jail for the last six months, while the latter is seen explaining something. Both of them are evidently relieved after securing the bail last afternoon.

The happiness is clearly seen in the faces of KTR and Kavitha as they are spending time together after a while. A section of social media users are also pleased with the brother-sister bonding between the two of them.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯