YSRCP Unable To Accept Outright Rejection!

Unable to accept the outright rejection in the recent assembly elections due to the disenchantment of the public over the miserable rule of YS Jagan in the last five years, the YSR Congress Party started blaming the Election Commission of India for alleged irregularities in the conduction of polls.

The YSRCP raised suspicion over tampering of EVMs and several objections after the results. Even after nearly three months, some of its leaders continue to express doubts over the polling process and demand the ECI to come up with complete statistics to clear their apprehensions.

A delegation comprising former ministers Ambati Rambabu, Merugu Nagarjuna, MLC Lella Appireddy, met chief electoral officer Vivek Yadav on Tuesday in Amaravati. They asked the ECI to publish the booth-wise poll results of all constituencies. They demanded why the EC couldn’t release the pertinent data even after three months of polling.

Ambati Rambabu said they are having doubts over the polling percentage which was changed by the ECI three times after the completion of polling. He further said that the commission has so far not yet released the constituency wise data of the votes polled for each contestant and also not uploaded the Form-20 data in the official website.

He alleged that there are glaring discrepancies in VVPATs and signal strengths in EVMs which add to their doubts. They exhorted the EC to clear all this confusion by releasing the official data as demanded in their complaint

