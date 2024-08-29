Revanth Reddy’s Brother Gets Demolition Notice

Yesterday, CM Revanth Reddy states he is ready to demolish his own house and those of his family members’ if they are deemed illegal constructions. And in less than 24 hours, Revanth’s brother has faced a big jolt.

Telangana Revenue Department has issued demolition notices to the residents at Amar Cooperative Society in Madhapur stating that these constructions fall under Durgam Cheruvu buffer zone. It turned out that A Tirupathi Reddy, the brother of Revanth Reddy also received this notice.

The notices were pasted on properties within the Madhapur Amar Cooperative Society, stating that these structures fall within the Non-Development Zone of Durgam Cheruvu Lake, and must be removed within 30 days.

Along with the other properties that got the notices, even CM’s brother must be vacating the properties within 30 days and demolish the constructions. Or else, the government will take the job of mowing down these structures.

Hundreds of houses and commercial complexes were served demotion notices, meaning a large scale operation is underway in the area surrounding the Madhapur cooperative society which is in close vicinity to the Durgam Cheruvu lake.

