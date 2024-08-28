Must Resign From Party And Position To Join TDP

Chandra Babu Naidu has come to power in Andhra Pradesh, in partnership with Janasena and BJP. YSRCP has been restricted only to 11 seats in the state and the party also lost the opposition status. Many key leaders from YSRCP are already considering to join TDP. In this context, Chandra Babu made it clear that anyone who approaches them must resign first.

“Anyone who wants to join our party must resign before coming to us. We want to maintain certain standards and values. If they resign and approach us based on their character, we will take a call if we should allow them to join the party,” said Chandra Babu.

The AP CM also clarified that those who want to join TDP must resign from their party and the positions they hold on to.

“There will be objections from cadre and others about who should be allowed to join the party. But, overall, we will examine who can help us strengthen the party and then take a call,” he said.

