Jagan In Search Of PK 2.0

Former Chief Minister and YCP boss Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s search for an efficient political strategist continues, even as several of the party leaders are deserting him which is subsequently, weakening the party.

In the wake of the humiliating defeat suffered by the YCP in the recently held Assembly elections, Jagan is able to sense the need for a professional political strategist to give his party a new lease of life.

In 2019, I-PAC founded by political strategist Prashant Kishor helped Jagan to clinch power and also deliver good governance. PK played a prominent role in laying a strong foundation for the YCP. Now, he has floated his own political outfit and contemplating to contest the elections in Bihar, scheduled to be held next year.

In the meanwhile, differences cropped up between PK and Jagan following which the YCP failed to register a thumping victory in the 2024 Assembly elections. From 151 in 2019, to a meagre 11 seats, the YCP witnessed a sharp decline the number of seats won by their leaders in the 2024 polls, clearly reflecting the absence of PK behind the scenes.

Since then, Jagan has been searching for a new strategist and he even tried to get in touch with Sunil, working as the political consultant for the Congress.

However, Jagan seems to have failed in placating Sunil to join his party in view of the upcoming elections in two states in the next few months.

Even the Congress is also in no mood to allow Sunil leave the party, making the situation more tough for Jagan Mohan Reddy.

It has to be seen if Jagan would be able to find a suitable leader to steer his party through and tide over the crisis.

