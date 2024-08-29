Vijayasai Reddy Clarified, But Why?

YSR Congress is undergoing serious size down with the departure of seniors and veterans like Mopidevi Venkataramana, Alla Nani, Pothula Suneetha, Beeda Mastan and others. The Jagan-led party is going to face a tough challenge of staying afloat for the next five years.

Coming to the point now, Vijayasai Reddy has shared a social media message out of the blue. This is regarding his loyalty towards YS Jagan.

“I wish to make it clear that I am a loyal, dedicated, and committed worker of the YSRCP. I will remain with YSRCP and work under the leadership of Sri @ysjagan Garu. I condemn the baseless speculation and misinformation being spread by a section of the media about me quitting YSRCP and joining another political party.” Vijayasai tweeted.

While Vijayasai announcing his full loyalty to Jagan is understood, his out of the blue statement is the catching point here.

Neither did mainstream media nor did digital media handles speculate about Vijayasai quitting YCP. The discussion was only about the likes of Mopidevi and Alla quitting the party.

But out of nowhere, Vijayasai himself rolled out a statement that he is sticking with Jagan and there is no truth in the speculation. This has turned out to be a sleaze fest as there was no speculation in the first place.

Practically speaking, there’s no way TDP or Janasena would work hand in hand with Vijayasai by letting him join their ranks, after all the head on rivalry all these years. Same would be the case with BJP as well. At this point in time, Viajaysai anyway has to stay with YCP, remarked a seasoned political analyst.

So, the very fact that Vijayasai had to stress that he is sticking with Jagan is leading to unforeseen doubts.

Tags Vijayasai Reddy

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯