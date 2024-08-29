Revanth Reddy Feeling The Pressure Of HYDRAA

HYDRAA is one of the brainchild of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, and it is all over the headlines these days. The department will demolish the illegal constructions that were built by encroaching on the lakes. The department’s chief, Ranganath, already mentioned that no one can be spared and has already showcased that influential persons can not escape their radar.

With Akkineni Nagarjuna’s N-Convention demolition, the politicians and big names in the business are worried about HYDRAA coming to their doorstep. In the middle of all this, Revanth Reddy admitted that he is feeling the pressure.

In a press interaction at the secretariat the other day, Revanth Reddy said, “I am feeling the pressure of HYDRAA, but public interest is paramount. If you are doing something in the larger interest, you have to face the music.”

When asked about the educational institutions being constructed illegally, he clearly stated that it will not be allowed. “In the guise of education, you cannot encroach lakes. If that’s allowed, a floating college will come up on Tank Bund,” he said.

Revanth Reddy also suggested that the former Irrigation Minister, Harish Rao, should lead a fact-finding committee on encroachments done on lakes.

