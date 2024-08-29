MLA Wife’s Birthday Lands AP Police in Trouble

It is known that CM Chandrababu Naidu had called for impartial policing in Andhra Pradesh after the earlier YCP government heavily influenced the police department. While the general policing in the state has been largely neutral thus far, there are occasional instances where favoritism is being seen.

In one such incident, a police fleet turned up at the birthday celebrations of Chilakaluripeta MLA Prathipati Pulla Rao’s wife Venkata Kumari. The police officers were seen celebrating the birthday by cheering the MLA’s wife while she was cutting the birthday cake.

After an outcry broke out during this incident where commoners questioned the need for police officers to celebrate the birthday of an MLA’s wife who holds no position, corrective measures have been taken.

The 5 SIs and CIs who partook in the celebrations last afternoon were served memos by the high authorities to explain their action. The SP office ordered these summoned officers to explain their actions and they were questioned by the SP himself today. The clear message was that such actions must not be repeated in the future.

