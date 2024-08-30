Which Party Will Dare to Welcome Sunitha?

Telugu Desam Party national president and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu made it very clear that he will entertain defections only if MPs or MLCs from YSR Congress party resign to their posts and positions before joining his party. He made these comments amid recent rumours of en masse resignations in YSRCP from many of its prominent leaders.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of dissent from within the party cadre to not provide shelter to controversial and unworthy leaders. They are particularly against some YCP leaders who made slanderous remarks on Chandrababu Naidu and his family in the past.

One among them is MLC Pothula Sunitha who recently resigned from YSRCP and is planning to jump the fence. Sunitha, who initially started her career with TDP and was given MLC in 2017, defected into the YSRCP in 2020 and was made MLC again in 2023. She also headed the YSRCP state women’s wing until last week. As she was replaced by Varudu Kalyani due to unknown reasons, Sunitha decided to bid good bye to Jagan’s party.

In the past, Sunitha made shocking allegations on Chandrababu’s wife Bhuvaneswari and daughter-in-law Brahmani in one of her press interactions. She has the habit of making worthless and objectionable comments on Naidu and Lokesh as well. She also made unwarranted comments on Pawan Kalyan. Her comments invited huge backlash and condemnation from all quarters.

As she is making consultations with the TDP to shift her loyalties, the cadre is currently making all her past videos viral on social media. They seem to strongly oppose the party high command’s decision, if any, to welcome her.

Many are now questioning Sunitha over her credibility and moral standards in politics as she frequently changes parties like a chameleon which changes its colours. They are also criticising her for making derogatory remarks on women in Naidu’s family despite being a women’s wing president.

If Naidu doesn’t allow her to come back into TDP, what will be her next step of this abusive MLC ? We have to wait and see.

Tags Pothula Sunitha

