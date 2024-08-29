2024 Election: How Much Did Rahul Gandhi Spend?

For the unversed, the Election Commission had earlier mandated contestants to submit the fiscal records of their spendings in the election campaign. In accordance, the Congress party has submitted the expenditures of each of its candidates in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Naturally, the anticipation is high on how much money Rahul Gandhi spent in the elections and here’s the designed figures presented by Congress.

According to Congress’s submission, Rahul spent Rs 70 lakh each in Wayanad and Raebareli, meaning he spent Rs 1.4 crore in total in these two constituencies. This is a very paltry number, considering the intense electoral campaign this year.

Interestingly enough, Rahul isn’t even the highest spender in the Congress as Vikramaditya Singh who contested on the party ticket from Mandi constituency spent Rs 87 lakh. Sadly for Singh, he lost the election to BJP’s Kangana Ranaut.

As for Rahul, despite the nominal accounted spending, he won big time in Wayanad and Raebareli. He won Wayanad by 3,64,000+ majority while he secured Raebareli by a whopping 3,90,000+ margin.

The permitted limit on the electoral spendings is 95 lakh for an MP and Rs 40 lakh for an MLA.

