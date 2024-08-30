Kavitha Bail – Why SC Angry On Revanth Reddy

Telangana MLC Kalvakuntha Kavitha, who was in Tihar jail for five and a half months, was granted bail in the Delhi Liquor Scam case. After finishing all the formalities, she was back to Telangana and met her father and mentor KCR.

However, reacting to this, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy alleged that she may have got bail due to a deal between BRS and BJP. Revanth also expressed doubts about how she got bail in five and a half months while her co-accused, Manish Sisodia, spent 15 months in prison.

Revanth and other Congress leaders also commented similarly against Kavitha’s release on bail. However, the Supreme Court of India expressed anger at Revanth Reddy in this context.

When a petition to shift the trial to the note-for-vote case against Revanth Reddy outside the state came for a hearing, a bench headed by Justice BR Gavai made harsh remarks against Revanth Reddy.

“Do we decide on political considerations?” the Supreme Court asked, adding, “If somebody dares to say that we pass orders in consultation with political parties, that alone should be sufficient to entertain to the transfer petition. Let him face trial outside the state.”

However, the court decided to take up the matter on Monday.

