Odipeyantha Thappu Emi Cheyaledu: YCP Roja

It has been nearly three months since Andhra Pradesh delivered a historic verdict in the election, but the YSR Congress is still sore from what happened. In fact, it appears that certain YCP leaders still haven’t even processed the election mandate in the first place.

In the words of ex-Nagari MLA and firebrand lady, there is no viable reason why YSRCP lost in such a huge manner. She says she is shocked by the magnitude of the result. “Odipoyentha thappu memu emi cheyaledu” were her exact words.

“The recent election results have hit us like a tsunami. We are shocked by the magnitude of the result that was completely against us. But I can confidently say we didn’t deliver such poor performance to deserve this result. We gave our best to the people and took a pro-welfare stand.” Roja said.

The lady leader added that she doesn’t believe this is a public’s mandate and says the real truth will come out slowly but surely. She suspected foul play in the election this year.

With this, it is evident that almost all of the YCP top brass right from Jagan himself is still in denial of the electoral mandate. The longer the party stays in this phase without assessing the reasons behind the defeat, the more it will hurt their resurrection mechanism.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯