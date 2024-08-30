Mithun Reddy Gifts A New Car To Former YSRCP MP

Rajampeta MP and key YSR Congress party leader Mithun Reddy’s visit to Punganur town on July 18th to meet former Chittor MP Redappa and stand in support of party cadres who were allegedly subjected to physical attacks after the formation of new government resulted in a massive law and order issue as supporters and leaders of TDP party gathered there and raised slogans against him.

High tension prevailed at the residence of Redappa as both groups involved in stone-pelting and huge commotion. The local police were unable to control the mob and subsequently violence broke out, leading to serious injuries to several supporters of both parties. The NDA cadres alleged that when they were peacefully protesting outside the former MP’s residence demanding that Mithun Reddy leave Punganur, it was from inside the compound of Mr. Reddappa that stones were pelted at them.

During this incident, scores of vehicles were damaged and Redappa’s car was also torched by the mob. At that time, Mithun Reddy promised to get new vehicles for the victims and build new homes which were damaged during his controversial visit.

Mithun Reddy kept his promise as he bought a new car worth 20 lakhs and gifted it to Redappa. He went to his house and handed over the keys of the new vehicle. As political clashes continue to keep the town on edge after the violent incidents, police personnel remain on tenterhooks and also warn both groups to confine themselves to their homes unless there is any emergency.

Mithun Reddy visited Redappa’s house after giving prior information to the local police to keep away untoward incidents similar to July 18 clashes.

