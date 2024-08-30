Hidden Cam Scandal : Sensitive issue, Beware of Rumours

In a shocking allegation by hundreds of girls studying in Gudlavalleru College of Engineering in Andhra Pradesh, a hidden camera was reportedly discovered in the ladies hostel washroom. Massive protests erupted immediately in the hostel after some girls allegedly noticed a camera yesterday evening, demanding the college adminstration to take a strict action against the miscreants. They demanded justice and protection for the privacy of any such videos recorded.

The disturbing incident sparked widespread outrage all over the state. The government immediately swung into action and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took stock of the situation and directed the officials to probe into the matter and give a report immediately.

Krishna district SP Gangadhar Rao monitored the situation and announced that police took a senior student into custody based on preliminary enquiries, but no incriminating evidence has been found so far. He stated that no hidden camera has been discovered so far and also there are no leaked videos in any mobile and laptop devices are found.

In no time after the incident came to light, the sensitive issue gained political colour as many social media users tried to attribute party affiliations to the college adminstration and the accused students.

With so many girls lives and dignity of several families at stake in this highly sensitive issue, everyone should be beware of the consequences and make sure that no rumours are spread on social media out of hatred on political parties.

Andhra Pradesh government should order a high-level enquiry into this matter and investigate the allegations in an impartial and transparent manner to restore the faith of the girls who have been protesting all throughout the night.

