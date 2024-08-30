Modi tenders apology over statue collapse

In a rare instance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday tendered a public apology for the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district, saying that the Maratha emperor was “not just a king for me and my colleagues”. Modi said these words while he was addressing a public gathering during a rally in Palghar, where he was laying the foundation stone for the Vadhvan port.

The 35 feet Shivaji statue at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Navy Day on December 4 last year. It collapsed on Monday at around 1 PM. The incident caused embarrassment for the Eknath Shinde-led state government and sparked criticism and protests from opposition parties. Shinde noted that the statue was designed and constructed by the Indian Navy.

The collapse of the statue triggered a massive political storm in Maharashtra as the ruling and opposition parties have been trading barbs from the last few days. A technical committee was set up by the state government to find out why the statue toppled all of a sudden.

During his speech Modi said “For me, my colleagues, and everyone, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a king. He is highly revered and worshipped. For us, he is our aaradhya dev (revered deity),” Modi said. “I also extend my apologies to all those who worship Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as their revered deity. I know their sentiments are hurt,” he added.

In the past, Modi apologized to farmers over the contentious farm laws that were taken back by the NDA government following prolonged protests in Delhi.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯