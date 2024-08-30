HYDRAA In Andhra Pradesh: Lokesh Reacts

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA) is doing a commendable job in Telangana by seriously acting against illegal constructions. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy also gave full powers to the department and also sanctioned a police station for themselves. Now, the people in Andhra Pradesh and the media is curious to know if a similar department will take its birth in the state.

During a recent press interaction, Nara Lokesh was asked if there will be any plan of action to act on the illegal constructions in the state. They precisely asked Lokesh if any department similar to HYDRAA will be set up in the state.

Lokesh stated that the Telangana government has taken some decisions and it has nothing to do with them in AP. However, he clarified that the Municipal Administration department will look into the illegal constructions.

“We definitely have the responsibility to protect the nature. However, we are already dealing with Liquor scam, Sand Scam, Mining Scam and other scams. We will not leave anyone involved in it. At the same time, the the Municipal department will act on illegal constructions accordingly,” said Lokesh.

Tags HYDRAA HYDRAA In AP Nara Lokesh

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯