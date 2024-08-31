Cartoon: Eenadu Trolls Jagan’s London Trip

It is known that Jagan Mohan Reddy secured the court’s permission to fly abroad. He is scheduled to fly to London this September where he will be visiting his daughter who is studying there.

But the political incidents leading into Jagan’s foreign trip haven’t been ideal for YCP and taking this occasion, Eenadu has passed a troll satire on the YCP head.

In this viral cartoon shared by Eenadu, we see Jagan packing his suitcase to fly abroad while a worried man lists out the number of seniors exiting YCP, including Mopidevi, Beeda Mastan Rao, Pothula Suneetha, Karri Padmasri, Balli Kalyan and others.

Eenadu appears to be subtly hinting that all of YCP would be wiped out by the time he gets to London. This is in connection with the prevailing situation in AP politics as YCP has started to lose senior leaders almost on a daily basis.

