AP back on right track in CBN’s direction

Andhra Pradesh turned back to several decades in just five years of YS Jagan’s rule due to poor infrastructure, rising debts, bad management of finances and inefficient administration. All these grave mistakes have pushed the state into a huge debt trap. One of the major reasons behind the massive anti-incumbency was the lack of transparency at all levels during 2019-2024.

With the change of guard in the aftermath of the recent assembly elections and Chandra Babu Naidu back at the helm of affairs as CM, there are big hopes on the government to revive the lost glory of the state on crucial indices. Even as the new government is in the early days, the ‘Change’ is clearly evident as there is accountability and transparency in every policymaking decision taken so far in the last couple of months.

The NDA government is reportedly keen on taking some crucial decisions and make sweeping changes to put the state back on the right track. Principal Secretary ( Planning and Finance) Piyush Kumar during his recent media interaction made it very clear how the current government will function in a transparent manner unlike the previous regime. He made some startling comments about Naidu’s administration.

It is a known fact that Jagan Mohan Reddy indulged in heavy borrowings throughout his tenure to dole out freebies and neglected the welfare of the state. There were no concrete steps taken to create wealth in the last five years. This turned out to be a huge burden on the state finances. But, Naidu’s government is very cautious while taking loans as it wants to make sure that every rupee borrowed will be utilised efficiently, said Piyush Kumar.

Another drawback of the previous government is that it took loans by mortgaging the assets of various corporations. But, the current dispensation has decided to give a free hand to these corporations to manage their own finances. Naidu has also taken stock of the pending bills which amount to 1.30 lakh crores.

As Chandrababu Naidu has the reputation for creating wealth with his vision and execution of ambitious plans, it will be very challenging for him to drive the state out of the huge debts and increase the growth rate in the coming days.

Peeyush Kumar revealed that Chandrababu Naidu is going all out and putting in strong efforts to improve the financial situation of the state by generating income and simultaneously reducing the expenditure with his shrewd policies. It seems like the state is now moving towards the right direction under the able adminstration of Naidu.

Peeyush Kumar is one of those key bureaucrats who was drafted into our state from central service immediately after Naidu took oath as the Chief Minister. He was 1997 batch IAS officer with impressive service record.

