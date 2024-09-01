Heavy Rains Prove Revanth Reddy Is Right

Every year when torrential rains batter metropolitan cities and cause unprecedented inundation of several areas, the discussion about ecological imbalance triggered due to urbanisation and encroachment natural resources often makes headlines. But, no government tries to address this serious issue despite strong demands from the public to put a mechanism in place that will avoid flooding of areas.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy proving that he is an exception to this. It is a known fact that he unleashed a potent weapon in the form of ‘HYDRA’ to put an end to the menace of encroachments and illegal occupations in buffer zones and sensitive FTL lands. Under the spearhead of senior IPS AV Ranganath, HYDRA started demolishing numerous buildings and reclaimed several acres of land so far.

While the crackdown of encroached properties received a unanimous response from the general populace all over Hyderabad, the move attained some political colouring as the Opposition parties tried to label it as a vindictive attempt against the opponents. But, Revanth Reddy is firm on sending a strong signal to land grabbers and make sure that Hyderabad doesn’t fall a victim of disasters akin to that of Wayanad a few days ago.

Revanth Reddy very clearly stated several times when he was in Opposition and also when he came to power that Hyderabad has been facing the ire of heavy rains in the form of flooding and water logging due to encroachment of lakes and ponds. He also expressed displeasure over contamination of drinking water as waste from farm houses built in the vicinity of lakes and ponds is diverted to reservoirs.

Both Telugu States are currently experiencing heavy downpour from the past couple of days. Many areas in Hyderabad are witnessing flood like situation and even main roads are fully submerged, bringing normal life to a standstill. The current scenario prove that Revanth’s version is true and the steps taken by him are correct.

These rains once again underscore the need for creation of a sustainable environment in metropolitan cities and this can be achieved only by taking strict measures like Revanth Reddy did with HYDRA.

