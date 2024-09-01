‘Revanth Reddy Is Tough, Naidu Is Slow’

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy is commanding all the attention in the political circles thanks to the imposition of HYDRAA which is taking down illegal constructions in Hyderabad at the rate of knots. With HYDRAA winning praise from the public for demolishing illegal constructions, there is a growing demand to impose something similar in Andhra Pradesh as well.

On this topic, CPI chief Narayana made a very interesting comment as he compared Revanth and Chandrababu Naidu.

“Revanth Reddy, for whatever reason, is doing what he is believing. He is demolishing illegal constructions and sending shivers down the spines of the wealthy and privileged. He doesn’t care about the status of the individuals when mowing down their illegal buildings. Nagarjuna’s construction demolition highlighted this point. Revanth is proving to be a tough CM.”

“But on the other hand, his guru Chandrababu is very slow. Despite having enough evidence of illegal constructions in AP and also countless land grabs done by those in power in the previous government’s tenure, CM Babu is taking no action. Compared to Revanth Reddy, AP CM Chandrababu is slow when it comes to taking action on illegal buildings. Perhaps he must learn from his student Revanth.”

The commotion really is increasing as more and more people are asking Babu to take a strong stand against the countless illegal constructions and land grab incidents in AP. It should be a matter of time before the CM looks into this matter and this is when things get real spicy in AP.

