The Man Who Defeated KCR & Revanth, What’s Up?

One of the historic results in the 2023 Telangana election was observed in the Kamareddy assembly segment as it saw a triangular clash between KCR, Revanth Reddy and BJP’s KV Ramana Reddy. While everyone expected a heated clash between KCR and Revanth, Mr. Ramana Reddy pulled off a miracle as he defeated both these CM candidates and won Kamareddy.

Despite a close fight with two stalwarts of Telangana politics, Ramana Reddy could win by 6,700 votes while KCR came second and Revanth came third. The main reason for his remarkable win for Ramana Reddy is his self-claimed manifesto that he promised to implement no matter which party comes to power in Telangana.

Reddy announced his own manifesto worth RS 150 crore through which he promised to build corporate schools, hospitals, training centers, farmer facilitation centers, and sports facilities in Kamareddy. He vowed to impose this manifesto within 6 months once he becomes the MLA.

However, it has been 9 months since Reddy pulled off a miracle against KCR and Revanth, but there has been no progress with regard to his manifesto, it seems.

As per a Telugu media report, Ramana Reddy hasn’t implemented a single promise till now. This report reads that the people of Kamareddy are furious with the BJP MLA for tracking back on his electoral promise after they trusted him over KCR and Revnath.

Apparently, the local Congress leadership is looking to use this against Reddy and his BJP camp in the coming local body elections in the state. This could seriously affect BJP’s prospects in Kamareddy and the saffron leadership is said to be scratching their head on how to deal with the situation.

While Ramana Reddy proudly announced Rs 150 crore manifesto and said he is ready to even sell his properties to make it happen, the reality is completely different in the ground level. That being said, the firebrand MLA has a lot of credibility locally and is regarded as a trustworthy guy. But will he be able to live up to this image by start implementing his manifesto at least in a partly manner? We shall see soon.

