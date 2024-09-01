Record Rains: Babu Sends Main Men To Ground

Andhra Pradesh is witnessing torrential rains to the degree that many areas reporting record amounts of rainfall. Vijayawada itself has seen the highest amount of rainfall in the last thirty years as the city saw 29 cms of rainfall in a single day which hasn’t happened in the last three decades.

CM Chandrababu is carefully monitoring the situation from Amaravati and holding teleconferences with his ministers, MLAs, MPs, and bureaucracy chiefs.

Not stopping there, Babu is sending the main men of his government directly onto the ground to be with the public in this hour of distress. The likes of Nara Lokesh, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, and Vasantha Krishna Prasad are all on the ground, meeting the public who are tormented by the heavy rains.

Lokesh got on the ground and treaded knee-level waters to be with the public. He assured them of quick resurrection and all possible support from the government once the rains subsided.

Babu held high-level meetings with civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar who briefed Babu that rice, dal, and other essential supplies are being supplied to affected areas, and Minister Parthasaradhi briefed about the damage done to roads and buildings which must later be resurrected.

By sending his main men directly onto the ground, Babu has walked the talk with regard to the people-friendly governance. Seeing the main people related to the ruling government including Lokesh must be a reassuring sight for the public in this hour of distress.

