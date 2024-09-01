No Cams, No Videos: Lokesh Gives Much Needed Clarity

Over the last 3-4 days, the YSR Congress outfit has been politicizing the Gudlavalleru Engineering College fiasco. It is extensively reported and propagated that hidden cameras were found inside the female bathrooms in the college and these videos were circulated in the boys’ hostel. This quickly became a burning topic on AP.

A section of social media users even tried to attribute the incident to Pawan Kalyan and TDP by saying that the culprits were hardcore TDP and Janasena followers. This appeared to be a desperate attempt to somehow defame the ruling government by politicizing the incident.

However, today, IT Minister Nara Lokesh sat in front of the media and addressed all the key aspects of this incident as he spoke at length about the series of event succeeding the breakout of this narrative.

“Immediately after the incident came to light, we confiscated the cellphones of all of the students. But we didn’t find a single obscene video on these devices. We asked the female students where they found the cameras and they too couldn’t point out the same. Then where are these cameras in the first place?”

“When national media came to me and asked, I asked them if they had firsthand information on the videos. They didn’t have any proof and said they just got basic information about the incident. Who gave this information in the first place? It was YCP. This party has been looking to survive from creating a mess out of the sensitive lives of female students. We didn’t find a single shred of evidence till now, in that case, how can we react to the false propaganda?” Lokesh questioned.

Amidst the motivated attack from YSR Congress to rub this incident on the ruling coalition government, it needed someone credible to clear the theories. Luckily for the government, Nara Lokesh assumed the responsibility and he presented all the hard facts pertaining to the same. This should give a new perspective of the scheme of things and counter the narrative set by the opposition. This counter has come from the right man at the right time before it got too late.

