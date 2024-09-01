Hyderabad’s Elite Liquor Store, Tonique Shut Down

The Congress government is functioning exceptionally well, and many important departments are strictly implementing rules. HYDRAA, ACB, Food Inspection, and Excise departments have been doing their best. Now, in the latest development, we learned that one of the branches of the elite liquor store, Tonique, has been shut down.

Excise and Prohibition Department officials closed the premium liquor store Tonique on Jubilee Hills Road No. 36 on Sunday after its license expired. The store, owned by Anith Reddy, was established in 2017, and the license expired on August 31. The department denied the management’s request for a license renewal, which led to the closure.

Earlier, the Commercial Taxes Department and the Prohibition and Excise Department raided the elite liquor store multiple times and found that they had violated certain rules.

The department’s teams have started examining the store’s remaining inventory, which is estimated to be worth Rs. 1.5 crore. The officials said the stock would be redirected to another liquor outlet in accordance with the rules.

