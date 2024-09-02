Vijayawada Floods: YCP Tarnishing Amaravati!

In the five years of YCP tenure, Andhra Pradesh was in such a bewildering state that it was termed as a capital-less state on social media. This is due to Jagan completely sidelining the Amaravati prospects and making a mess of the three capitals proposal.

In this end, this mess was so outrightly rejected by the AP public that Jagan’s YCP downsized from 151 MLAs in 2019 to a mere 11 MLAs in 2024.

With TDP+ back in power, it was naturally expected that Amaravati would start to regain lost sheen as the new government would actually start to work on building a rightful capital for the state. And Babu being the experienced leader that he is, secured an early zest of Rs 15K crore towards Amaravati infrastructures which is significant progress.

But again, even after being taught a lesson for tormenting Amaravati, YCP still appears to be taking an anti-Amaravati stance.

The larger section of the YCP follower base on social media has been carrying a vested campaign against Amaravati. They’ve been sharing a set of pics and videos of water clogged areas in Amaravati and trying to project as if this area is geographically unfit to be the capital.

On this narrative that is being carried by YCP, CM Babu became furious. “Would anyone with a right mind spit such venom on the capital? This criminal party led by a corrupt man is carrying false information on the capital. This party is a disgrace not just to our state but all of India. They will start to face the consequences soon.”

When such torrentially rains are pouring down, any city or town would obviously be flooded with water. This is where effective drainage systems would come into place and clear this clogging. Babu had already addressed the issue as he vowed to have a world class drainage system in the city to avoid flooding.

But a section appears to be working with the sole purpose of tarnishing Amaravati and using even flooding to propel their narrative. While their attempt is to blame TDP for developing the capital in Amaravati, they are also destroying AP’s lifeline prospect by spreading such hate campaigns towards the capital region.

