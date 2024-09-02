CBN – The Crisis Man of Indian Politics

On July 4th this year, the entire country was on edge as the counting for parliament elections was underway. What was supposed to be a canter for Narendra Modi’s NDA against the INDIA bloc turned out to be one of the closest poll battles ever in the history of Indian politics. One politician who emerged as the ‘Kingmaker’ and even influenced the Stock Market trends for the next few days is Nara Chandrababu Naidu who is often referred as the Crisis Man of Indian politics by the national media.

Besides romping home with a historic mandate in the assembly of Andhra Pradesh state, Chandrababu Naidu turned out to be the saviour for NDA at the centre with its crucial 18 MPs tally that helped the Narendra Modi led BJP retain power for the third consecutive term since 2014. Psephologists and political analysts across the country hailed Chandra Babu Naidu as the ‘Future of India’. It is pertinent to recall renowned journalist Arnab Gosami words on the day of results – ” Everytime he is written off and people say he is part his prime, CBN makes a comeback like other”. These words aptly describe Chandrababu Naidu’s political career.

The longest serving Chief Minister of Telugu states with 14 years in power till 2019, Chandrababu Naidu’s first stint as administrator started on 1st September exactly 29 years ago when he took oath in 1995. He was subsequently chosen by the people of united Andhra Pradesh in 1999 as well. From 2004 to 2014, Naidu was confined to the leader of Opposition status. But, his unwavering perseverance and never-ending hunger to lead the state out of crisis made him the Chief Minister again in 2014.

Again down but not out in 2019 after seeing the biggest low of his political career, Naidu raised like a pheonix from the ashes and marked the pinnacle of his four decade long tryst with Indian politics and scripted history in 2024 elections as he regained the lost glory both at the centre and the state.

In his 40 years political journey, Naidu witnessed so many highs and lows. But his never give-up attitude in face of adversity makes him a standout statesman in the country. He became a member of legislative assembly at the age of 28 and also held a prominent ministry at 30. By 45 years, Naidu was ascended to the coveted post of Chief Minister and there is no looking back again for him.

Naidu’s public image is that of an economic reformer and proponent of information technology-based economic growth. His policies brought modernization and investments to Hyderabad. He also played a significant role in national politics, first as the convener of the United Front in 1996. He supported the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after the 1999 Lok Sabha elections, in which TDP won 29 seats, enhancing Naidu’s reputation as a nationally prominent politician.

In 2024, Naidu once again emerged as a formidable force to reckon with as he returned to power for the fourth term. He has many challenges upfront and need to bail out the beleaguered Andhra Pradesh out of crisis.

Related

Tags Chandrababu

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯