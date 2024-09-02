Naidu Calls Pawan Credible & Sincere

Janasenani and the incumbent deputy CM of AP, Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his 55th birthday today. This really is a special birthday in many ways for fans, followers, and Pawan himself, considering that he has realized his dream of holding a position of power after a decade-long struggle.

On the occasion of Pawan’s birthday today, CM Chandrababu shared a heartfelt note to the JSP head and he praised the latter’s integrity in the same.

“Happy birthday to Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri Pawan Kalyan. His credibility and sincere efforts in public life are beyond measure. I wish him a long and prosperous life.” Babu tweeted. He even shared a picture of himself and Pawan from the recent electoral campaign.

Despite the special occasion, Babu might not be meeting Pawan today as he is currently stationed in Vijayawada, looking after the relief activities. Pawan too is occupied with the back-end activities pertaining to the relief operations.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯