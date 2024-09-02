‘Man-made floods’, Jagan Gets Trolled Again!

Andhra Pradesh is undergoing extreme distress with the devastating floods that have swept the Vijayawada region. The rescue teams, central forces, and CM Chandrababu himself are all stationed in Vijayawada to restore normalcy.

Today, Pulivendula MLA Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in Vijayawada and he made a set of statements that are leaving listeners bewildered.

As a part of his infamous habit, Jagan read out a pre-prepared script while speaking with the media after his customary visit to the flood-hit area. Shockingly, Jagan, without verifying the facts claimed that Chandrababu’s house was also flooded due to the downpour in the Budameru area.

Factually speaking, Babu’s house is far from the Budameru area and it has no flooding situation. But in an attempt to defame CM Chandrababu, Jagan, who he himself is the ex-CM of the state carried a vested narrative without even verifying the facts.

Not stopping there, Jagan put another step ahead as he called these devastating floods “Man-made floods”. He seemed too eager to push the blame on Chandrababu for this natural calamity and this irresponsible statement is bemusing the viewers.

While 10 states are profusely affected by the flood, and the CMs of the Telugu states on the ground, working on the resurrection measures, Jagan calling these floods “man-made” is hard to process. PM Modi has also called Chandrababu and enquired about the situation and arranged special troops for the rescue measures after getting to know about the devastating impact.

Being an ex-CM himself, Jagan must know what to say and what not to say in these harsh times. The desperation to blame the CM for natural disasters is not what is expected from the son of a two-time CM, and an ex-CM himself, remarked a seasoned political observer.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯