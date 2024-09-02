6 Helicopters, 150 Boats: KTR Elevates Chandrababu

CM Chandrababu Naidu is at ground zero in Vijayawada as he is overseeing the resurrection and rescue activities. At the ripe age of 74, Babu’s relentless efforts are being appreciated by one and all.

In fact, even KTR appears to be bowled over by the dedication and impeccable work rate of CM Babu and he wittily used this to mock Revanth Reddy.

“6 rescue helicopters and 150 rescue boats being used by neighboring Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Govt

Guess how many Helicopters and Boats our Telangana CM was able to manage to save lives? A BIG ZERO” KTR tweeted a few minutes ago.

Andhra Pradesh really is zooming ahead in terms of rescue operations and Babu managed to secure the center’s aid to bring in the army helicopters for rescue operations. Apart from that 150 boats are deployed to relocate affected individuals and carry rescue material.

KTR has now used this statistic to elevate Chandrababu and also call out Revanth Reddy.

In response, Revanth Reddy addressed KTR and asked him not to belittle the endless rescue operations carried out while sitting in the USA. “You(KTR) are happily sitting in the USA while our ministers, MLAs, rescue personnel and myself are fighting for Telangana. Don’t you dare speak about our efforts here while you are holidaying in the USA.”

