Where are YSRCP firebrands during crisis ?

In times of distress and havoc, people often expect their leaders to come forward and extend their helping hands in whatever way possible. Irrespective of who is in power, politicians from all parties unite and take part in rescue operations whenever natural calamities or unprecedented situations arise.

While many leaders from the ruling NDA government are reaching out to the flood affected areas in Krishna and Guntur district besides the inspiring efforts from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, none of the firebrand politicians from YSR Congress party, who used to be very vocal and abusive when they were power, are no where seen taking part in any rescue operations during the ongoing crisis.

Out of power after the recent assembly elections, YSR Congress party leaders started ignoring the public in just three months. Already so many prominent leaders went into political oblivion to avoid cases from the ruling government for their misdeeds during the last five years.

Now, it is evident that remaining leaders like Malladi Vishnu and Vellampalli Srinivas, who were previously MLAs from Vijayawada, are also staying away from the public out of anger for not electing them. Firebrand leaders like Kodali Nani, Perni Nani, Anil Kumar Yadav nowhere seen in resuce operations. They didn’t come out even give some moral support to the people in flood hit areas which fall under their constituencies. They accompanied YS Jagan during his visit to Vijayawada yesterday and immediately disappeared but didn’t extend any help to the victims.

These leaders seem to be of the opinion that it is no longer an obligation or minimum responsibility on their part to serve the needy people during crisis as they are no longer in power.

