Telangana govt employees donate Rs 100 Cr for flood relief

The Telangana Government Employees JAC donated one day of their basic salary to the CM’s Relief Fund asking that it should be spent for the aid of the flood victims. The JAC declared that ordinary employees, gazetted officers, teachers, workers, pensioners, contract and outsourcing employees would give one-day of their basic salary to the treasury for the cause. They urged the government to cut the amount from their September payment and deposit the same to the treasury. It is learnt that the Telangana Government Employees JAC’s gesture would amount to Rs 100 crore.

At least 16 people lost their lives due to heavy rain in Telangana. The state government announced an ex-graita of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased during the rain. The Telangana government is also seeking Centre’s help in overcoming the crisis.

The Revanth Reddy-led government has put the loss at Rs 5,000 crore according to the preliminary estimates. The CM sought Rs 2,000 crore assistance from the Centre and also urged it to declare Telangana floods as a national calamity.

Several low-lying areas were inundated, standing crops were damaged and the road and railway routes were disrupted due to the incessant rain, both in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.Several lorries were stranded on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway near Kodada due to water flowing on road.

Munneru rivulet swelled and began overflowing leading to submergence of neighbouring localities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Revanth Reddy to know about the ground situation and also assured all possible assistance to Telangana.

