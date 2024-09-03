The Unsung Hero Of Vijayawada Floods Relief

Owing to the excessive downpour and subsequent flooding, Vijayawada is reeling under one of the worst natural calamities recorded in its history. On one hand, CM Chandrababu is on the ground, overseeing the rescue operations and on the other hand, we have philanthropists who are rightly contributing to the state in this hour of crisis.

One such unsung hero who is playing a key role in the Vijayawada floods relief operations is Divis Murali, the Founder of Divis Laboratories. He is silently contributing financially and also materialistically to the rescue operations in Vijayawada region, say reports.

In association with the Akshaya Patra Foundation which is on the ground, preparing and distributing food to lakhs of affected people, Divis Murali is said to be playing a significant role in the relief measures.

The founder of Divis Labs, one of the leading pharma giants in India has stated that he is spending in upwards of Rs 2.5 crore towards the relief operations that are happening in Vijayawada and surrounding areas.

This financial aid is being used to feed around 1.7 lakh people per day for the next five days. Akshaya Patra has revealed that this is the biggest food distribution operation in their history and added that Divis Murali’s will provide them with enough resources to carry on with their operations for the next few days.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯