Sharmila Doubts Jagan In Actress’ Case

The YSR Congress outfit and its top-tier leaders have been in all sorts of bad news in recent weeks and one such case that caught all the attention all over is the fiasco involving actress Jatwani Kadambari. She is fighting a legal battle against certain YCP leaders who cheated her and physically abused her.

While TDP and JSP were always bound to escalate the issue further, in a shocking development, Sharmila, the blood-sharing sister of Jagan has also faulted the YCP boss.

Sharmila substantiated Jatwani’s case by saying she is a reputed doctor and even has international research papers to prove her academic excellence. “It is sad to see a fellow woman being pained by YCP. I suspect that Jagan is at fault in this fiasco. He must have acted with better social sense and reprimanded his associates who were targeting a helpless lady.”

Sharmila even called out YCP’s desperate attempts to make a meal of the Gudlavalleru Engineering College incident as she suspected this is a fake campaign.

Sharmila suspecting Jagan in the “Cheating” case involving an actress and calling out the Gudlavalleru issue works firmly against Jagan’s intention. Being blamed by his own sister in a cheating fiasco is the last thing Jagan would have expected at this point.

