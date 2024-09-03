‘We’re working 24 hrs, Jagan Did 5 mins Drama’

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu is usually a very composed person. He never resorts to personal attacks until and unless the opponent camp crosses the line and makes sly remarks. This time, he got agitated by YS Jagan and he went on to mock the YCP boss in his trademark style as he referred to Jagan as Pablo Escobar.

Speaking with the media last evening, Jagan blamed the government for the floods in Vijayawada and shockingly called it a man-made disaster. The audacity of Jagan to call a natural flood that affect 10 states as a man made disaster appears to have bemused Chandrababu and the TDP boss hit back today.

“No state in this country must have a criminal like Jagan at loose. He is not fit for contemporary politics. He came to Vijayawada yesterday, did some drama for 5 minutes and pushed the blame on the government. While we are working round the clock to restore parity, this Jagan doesn’t have the courtesy to appreciate our efforts and on top of that, he is belittling us. This is the reason why I call him Pablo Escobar. He is the same like drug lord Escobar who was a parasite feeding on people.

Babu is evidently enraged by Jagan calling this a man-made disaster and he didn’t hold back with his response either.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯