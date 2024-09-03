Pic Talk: Tiruvur MLA Kolikipudi In Hip-Deep Waters

While the AP CM Chandrababu Naidu is personally looking into the flood relief activities by visiting the affetced areas using the JCM, the MLAs are not doing anything lesser.

Representing the exemplary governnance and efforts to help the people in flood affected areas, Tiruvur MLA Kolikipudi Srinivas Rao got into the flooded areas to rescue the people. The man is seen carrying a bag on his head and helping a woman in getting to a safe place.

The act of Kolikipudi is being lauded and people on the internet are appreciating the efforts of MLAs and Ministers following the leader CBN. Right people at the right time.

