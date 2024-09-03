Why Did Pawan Kalyan Not Visit The Flood Affected?

The flood situation in Vijayawada is being reviewed and surveyed by the AP government. Chandrababu Naidu and the MLAs along with the Disaster Management department have been relentlessly working towards the relief of people from floods.

Amid this, there has been blame on Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan for not being engaged in the flood relief. The actor-politician addressed the comments and blames on him. Pawan Kalyan during a pressmeet said he was advised by the officials against his visit to the flooded areas.

Pawan Kalyan further said the officials advised him that such visits would adversely impact the relief operations on the ground. He said he wanted to get to the flood-affected areas but his visit would disrupt the relief activities and his intention should be helpful but not otherwise.

‘People will blame me for not coming in person. At the time of catastrophe, helping is important and not throwing blame’, said Pawan Kalyan.

Meanwhile, the whole Panchayat Raj department has been engaged in the relief operations. The state government deployed 262 special teams to rescue people from flood-affected areas and opened 176 relief camps.

